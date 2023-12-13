Carter added nine points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two assists, a rebound and a steal over 15 minutes in Tuesday's 114-106 loss to Denver.

Carter has been one of Chicago's more reliable scorers among the second unit, dropping at least eight points in nine games so far this season, but his issue has been efficiency (38.8 percent from the field). With injuries to Zach LaVine (foot) and Alex Caruso (ankle) boosting his playing time, Carter must be able to capitalize on the opportunity before he drops in the depth chart.