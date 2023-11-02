Carter notched 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 loss to the Mavericks.

It's the second game in a row with Carter scoring in double-digits and leading the bench in points. He shot just 2-for-12 in his first three games but has turned that around and has made 10-of-14 shots over the last two contests. Carter played just 15 minutes in Wednesday's game, but he could see an uptick in playing time if he's able to continue to contribute efficiently off the bench.