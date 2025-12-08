Carter ended with 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 22 minutes during Sunday's 123-91 loss to the Warriors.

The Bulls are still dealing with plenty of injuries, but they seem comfortable with Carter playing a strict reserve role amid Tre Jones' (ankle) absence. The veteran point guard has averaged 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.3 minutes per contest over 14 games, failing to reach the 25-minute threshold in any outing.