Bulls' Jevon Carter: Out again Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carter (illness) won't play Monday against the Clippers.
This news doesn't carry many fantasy implications, as Carter has been unable to consistently crack Chicago's rotation.
