Carter delivered 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Carter has been used sparingly in the preseason so far, though he's made the most of his minutes. Through two games, he's seeing 11.8 minutes per contest with averages of 12.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.0 three-pointers on 64.3 percent shooting from the field. He's not guaranteed a role for Opening Night, but he's doing everything he can on his end.