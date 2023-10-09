Carter posted eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 preseason loss to Milwaukee.

Carter faced his former team during his first appearance in a Bulls uniform Sunday, and he managed to generate some decent production off the bench. The 28-year-old is a candidate to draw some starts for his new team, but it was Coby White who got the nod with the first unit in the preseason opener. Carter made 81 appearances (39 starts) for the Bucks last year and averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.