Carter chipped in 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 129-127 win over the Wizards.

Carter's 20 points and 12 assists were his most all season in each respective category. He did all his damage across another season-high, 37 minutes. The veteran point guard could be in line for another healthy workload in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Knicks if Chicago is again down several starters.