Carter finished with 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 124-113 loss to the Pistons.

Carter had arguably his best game in the past 12 months, an indication of how muted his role has become. Chicago was once again without Josh Giddey (ankle), allowing Cater to move into a somewhat meaningful role. While it was great to see the veteran holding his own, this is likely nothing more than an outlier, based on what we have seen from him in recent times.