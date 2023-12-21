Carter produced 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 victory over the Lakers.

Carter was held scoreless in back-to-back appearances against the Heat last week, but he's bounced back since then with double-digit scoring performances in his last two outings. Even though he's been more productive on the scoreboard recently, he's still scored in double figures just three times over his last 21 appearances. During that time, he's averaged 4.5 points and 1.2 assists in 13.8 minutes per game.