Chicago briefly assigned Giddey (hamstring) to the Windy City Bulls of the G League on Sunday before recalling him on the same day.

This move is likely part of Giddey's rehab as he recovers from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 29. With Giddey ramping up his practice activity, it is possible he may play Tuesday against the Clippers, but should still be considered highly questionable until more updates are released regarding his status.