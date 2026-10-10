Giddey finished Friday's 104-100 preseason loss to Memphis with 13 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, three rebounds and one block over 23 minutes.

Giddey was one of four Bulls players to score in double digits during Friday's exhibition contest, and he finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind rookie Caleb Wilson (21) and veteran Norman Powell (17). Giddey is aiming to build off a productive 2025-26 season, during which he averaged career highs across the board, including in points (17.0), assists (9.1) and rebounds (8.3), though his 44.8 percent field-goal rate were his lowest since his rookie campaign with the Thunder in 2021-22 (41.9 percent on 12.4 FGA/G).