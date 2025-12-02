Giddey totaled 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 125-120 loss to the Magic.

Giddey had a tough time going to work against Orlando's top-notch defense, as evidenced by him setting a new career high in turnovers with eight on the evening. It was simply an off night for a guy who is having a spectacular season, so we'd expect Giddey to bounce back Wednesday with a game against the Nets, who rank 25th in defensive efficiency.