Giddey ended Sunday's 150-147 double-overtime loss to the Jazz with 26 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and two steals over 42 minutes.

Giddey returned from a two-game absence and delivered one of his best outings of the season while posting his third triple-double. With three triple-doubles and four double-doubles across his previous eight appearances, Giddey has been one of the most productive guards in the league from a fantasy perspective. He's averaging a robust line of 22.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game over that eight-game stretch.