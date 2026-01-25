Giddey finished with four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and 10 assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 win over the Celtics.

Giddey came off the bench for a second consecutive game as he works on his conditioning following an 11-game absence due to a hamstring strain. He made just one field goal during Saturday's win but still made an impact offensively with a game-high 10 assists. The Bulls take on the Lakers on Monday, and Giddey could remain in a bench role for the foreseeable future in order to help manage his injury and playing time.