Giddey scored seven points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Nuggets.

The 24-year-old guard didn't make his usual impact with his shot or on the glass, but Giddey did lead the Bulls in assists on the night. Through three exhibition contests, he's averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 dimes, 3.0 boards, 1.0 threes and 1.0 blocks in 23.3 minutes, but his track record suggests he'll again be a regular triple-double threat once his workload increases and the games begin to count -- his 13 triple-doubles in 2025-26 tied the Hawks' Jalen Johnson for second in the league, behind only Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic's 34.