Giddey tallied 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and two blocks across 32 minutes in Monday's 126-107 loss to the 76ers.

Giddey compensated for inefficient shooting with double-digit assists and three steals-plus-blocks, delivering useful fantasy production despite Chicago's struggles. His 10 assists were particularly encouraging given his relatively modest scoring output, making it the third time Giddey has dished out at least 10 assists this season in seven appearances. Giddey's role as the Bulls' primary facilitator continues to support his fantasy value, although inconsistent shooting and fluctuating rebounding totals can limit his ceiling. That said, he's trending in the right direction after averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game over his last four contests.