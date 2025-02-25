Giddey finished with 25 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 142-110 win over the 76ers.

Giddey recorded his 18th outing of the season with a double-double or better, stuffing the stat sheet in a dominant victory. Additionally, the 22-year-old has logged three consecutive double-doubles, putting up 16 rebounds in two of those three outings. The fourth-year guard's three swats against the Sixers also tied his season-high mark, and he has racked up multiple blocks in seven outings during the 2024-25 campaign.