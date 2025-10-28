Giddey finished Monday's 128-123 victory over the Hawks with 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes.

This was Giddey's first points-rebounds, double-double of the season, in addition to being his most efficient scoring performance of the year. Through the first three games of the season, Giddey has compiled averages of 19.3 points on 43.2 percent shooting to go with 8.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 triples per contest.