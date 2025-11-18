Giddey contributed 21 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 130-127 win over the Nuggets.

Giddey delivered an efficient outing from the field in the second night of the Bulls' back-to-back set and tied the team highs in points and assists. The 23-year-old point guard also grabbed a team-best 14 rebounds en route to his second straight game with a double-double or better. Giddey continues to stuff the stat sheet, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 21.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.4 minutes per contest.