Bulls' Josh Giddey: Doubtful for Wednesday
Giddey (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
It's not a surprise to see the Bulls exercise caution for the final game before the All-Star break. Assuming Giddey sits for an eighth straight time, the Bulls will likely continue to lean on Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton.