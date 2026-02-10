default-cbs-image
Giddey (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

It's not a surprise to see the Bulls exercise caution for the final game before the All-Star break. Assuming Giddey sits for an eighth straight time, the Bulls will likely continue to lean on Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton.

