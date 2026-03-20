Giddey finished Thursday's 115-110 loss to Cleveland with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, 19 assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes.

Giddey struggled to find his scoring touch Thursday, failing to reach double digits for the second straight game. However, the versatile guard completely controlled the flow of the offense, racking up a season-high 19 assists. Giddey's playmaking and rebounding have reached an elite level recently; excluding a blowout loss to Toronto where his minutes were limited, he is averaging a staggering 14.0 assists and 10.8 boards over his last six full-run appearances. Despite the scoring dip, Giddey continues to be a nightly triple-double threat, maintaining season averages of 17.6 points, 9.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.