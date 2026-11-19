Giddey finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 137-107 win over Brooklyn.

After logging a triple-double in Friday's 125-117 overtime victory over Atlanta, Giddey didn't play well in the Bulls' following two contests. However, he got back on track Wednesday, and while he couldn't end the night with another triple-double, it was still a quality showing. The 24-year-old is now averaging a career-low 10.5 points and 5.9 rebounds along with 8.5 assists over 28.1 minutes per outing in 14 regular-season games in 2026-27. Giddey's scoring contributions will likely improve, and he's expected to produce in all statistical categories more often than not.