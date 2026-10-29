Giddey ended with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 133-127 loss to the Knicks.

After ending the 2025-26 campaign by averaging a career-high 17.0 points, Giddey has been quiet on the offensive end in his first five appearances of the season. While he should pick it up at some point moving forward, he might not be as productive offensively as he was in previous years, considering the Bulls have Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis and Norman Powell all looking for scoring opportunities. Still, Giddey is a skilled all-around player, so he should continue to make a difference in other statistical areas even if he doesn't increase his scoring contributions.