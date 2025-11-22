Giddey generated 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists across 31 minutes of Friday's 143-107 loss to the Heat.

Giddey fell one assist shy of his fourth triple-double of the 2024-25 campaign, and his second triple-double of his last four outings. The 23-year-old guard rebounded from a substandard nine-point outing Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, when he went 3-for-9 from the field. In 13 games this season, Giddey is averaging 20.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists across 33.9 minutes.