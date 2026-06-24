Bulls' Josh Giddey: Frontcourt additions incoming

Giddey (ankle) could benefit from the selections of Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain as well as Chicago's acquisition of Nic Claxton (finger) in 2026-27.

Chicago has focused primarily on frontcourt additions so far this offseason with their recent moves, setting up Giddey with plenty of talent around him for playmaking opportunities. Anfernee Simons (wrist) and Collin Sexton are both unrestricted free agents this summer, potentially leaving Giddey with a ton of usage on his plate in the backcourt next season.