Giddey finished with 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's 129-126 win over the Hornets.

Giddey was the driving force on offense for the Bulls on Friday, ending as the team's top scorer while also dishing out 11 assists in a game where seven Chicago players hit double-digit scoring figures. Giddey reached the 20-point mark and delivered double-digit dimes after not doing either in his previous two games.