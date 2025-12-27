Giddey (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Giddey will shake off his questionable tag due to a sprained left ankle and suit up in the second leg of Chicago's back-to-back set. During Friday's win over the 76ers, the 23-year-old point guard posted 12 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes. He has racked up two triple-doubles and two double-doubles over his last five appearances.