Giddey (illness) will play in Monday's game against Utah.
Giddey was added to the injury report as probable due to an illness, but it won't keep him out of Monday's clash. He's been a force on the glass of late, averaging 14.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his last three appearances.
More News
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Probable for Monday•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Double-double against Orlando•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Solid effort against former team•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Solid all-around showing Friday•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Modest numbers in Chicago debut•