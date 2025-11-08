Bulls' Josh Giddey: Hands out 14 assists Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Giddey ended with 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, 14 assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to the Bucks.
Giddey finished just three rebounds away from recording what would've been a third consecutive triple-double. However, the versatile guard still delivered impressive numbers in the passing column with a 14-assist outing. Giddey's usage rate gives him an outstanding floor on a game-to-game basis. Through eight games, he's averaging 22.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest. He's also on a run of six consecutive outings with a double-double or triple-double.
