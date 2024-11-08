Giddey had nine points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and 13 assists across 30 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Timberwolves.

Giddey failed to reach double digits in the scoring column for the first time this season, but he replaced the lack of firepower on offense with an excellent showing as a playmaker. Giddey is showing the outstanding stat-filling ability he had previously shown during his OKC tenure. He's recorded three double-doubles so far and has proven to be able to make a huge impact in several categories at any point of a game. He's re-establishing his value as a reliable fantasy contributor, particularly in category-based leagues.