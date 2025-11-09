Giddey (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Giddey sustained a sprained right ankle in the third quarter of Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers, though he was able to check back in and finish the game. If the 23-year-old point guard is ultimately ruled out, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and Jevon Carter are candidates to see a bump in minutes. Over his last five games, Giddey has averaged 23.0 points, 10.6 assists, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.2 minutes per contest.