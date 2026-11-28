Giddey is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to right ankle soreness, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Giddey tweaked his ankle, given that the Bulls' last game took place Wednesday in what was a 107-105 win over the Hornets. His late addition to the injury report isn't a great sign, but Giddey's official status may not be known until closer to Saturday's 8:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Tre Jones would be the top candidate to enter Chicago's starting five if Giddey doesn't play against Indiana.