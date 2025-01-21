Giddey finished with 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 112-99 win over the Clippers.

With fellow guards Coby White (ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) sidelined Monday, Giddey dished out a team-high nine assists while coming just one dime short of a triple-double. It was also Giddey's highest scoring output since Dec. 28, and his 40 minutes were a season high. Although the former first-rounder tends to run hot and cold, the versatile Giddey shouldn't struggle to put counting stats for the Bulls going forward.