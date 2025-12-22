Giddey notched 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 152-150 win over Atlanta.

The fifth-year guard just missed recording his seventh triple-double of the season, and the 25th of his career. Giddey has dished double-digit dimes in four of nine games to begin December, averaging 19.2 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.2 steals so far this month.