Giddey and the Bulls agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

After months of going back and forth, the two sides finally got something done ahead of training camp. Giddey was initially seeking $30 million annually, but the Bulls were looking to keep him around $20 million per season. Eventually, they met in the middle, locking up the point guard through the 2028-29 season. Giddey enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Bulls in 2024-25, scoring 14.6 points with career-highs in rebounds (8.1), assists (7.2) and steals (1.2).