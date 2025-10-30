Giddey posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and 12 assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 win over Sacramento.

Giddey delivered his best passing performance of the season while also scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds. His all-around style of play has spearheaded a 4-0 start for the Bulls. Wednesday marked Giddey's fourth game in a row surpassing 18 points, and his third double-double of the year.