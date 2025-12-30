Giddey went to the locker room during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Timberwolves with an apparent left leg injury, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Giddey was grabbing at the back of his left leg heading into a timeout early in the third quarter, and he was spotted walking to the locker room shortly after. Coby White (calf) also went down with an injury during the first half, so there could be more chances for Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones if Giddey is unable to return.