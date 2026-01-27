Giddey posted 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 28 minutes off the bench in Monday's 129-118 loss to the Lakers.

Giddey made his third appearance following an 11-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, and he saw a slight bump in minutes after playing 24 on Saturday and 26 on Thursday. The 23-year-old point guard dished out a team-high seven assists and also led Chicago's bench in rebounds. Additionally, he finished as the Bulls' third-leading scorer after posting four points on 1-of-6 shooting in Saturday's win over Boston. In three outings following the extended absence, Giddey has averaged 14.7 points, 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per contest.