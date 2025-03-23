Giddey finished Saturday's 146-115 win over the Lakers with 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 17 assists and eight steals across 33 minutes.

Giddey became the first player in NBA history with this kind of stat line, and the veteran could've had a realistic shot at recording the quadruple-double hadn't the Bulls run the Lakers out of the court with an impressive 31-point victory. Giddey has been limited to just six appearances in March due to injuries, but he looked healthy in this contest and should continue to play a prominent role on offense for Chicago as long as he stays healthy.