Giddey totaled 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to the Celtics.

Giddey's 13 points were his most in a game so far this regular season, but he hasn't been able to stuff the stat sheet like he did in each of the two prior seasons. Part of his struggles may be due to a lingering left wrist injury from training camp, although he hasn't shown up on the Bulls' injury report as of late. Giddey's slow start to the season is of some concern, and he'll continue to face tough competition as the Bulls travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Monday.