Giddey produced 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds and one block over 33 minutes during the Bulls' 157-137 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Most of the attention during Wednesday's game were the returns of both Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension), which overshadowed the productive game Giddey put together despite the blowout loss. Giddey led the Bulls in points, rebounds and assists, and he was one board shy from recording his sixth triple-double in 16 games since the All-Star break and 13th of the regular season. He has been one of the few bright spots for the Bulls this season, and since March 1 he has averaged 17.2 points, 11.9 assists, 9.5 rebounds, 3.1 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks over 35.5 minutes per game.