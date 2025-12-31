Giddey is slated to miss "at least a few weeks" due to a left hamstring strain he sustained during Monday's loss to the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Giddey has been the centerpiece of the Bulls' offense this season, with the fifth-year pro averaging career highs in points (19.2), rebounds (8.9), assists (9.0) and three-point percentage (38.6 percent) through 30 regular-season games. The 23-year-old point guard doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, but he likely won't be available to return until at least late January. The Bulls will turn to Tre Jones, Ayo Dosunmu, Jevon Carter and Kevin Huerter to take on more sizable roles in the rotation for as long as Giddey and Coby White (calf) are sidelined.