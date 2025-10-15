Giddey recorded 25 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 124-117 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Giddey led the Bulls in scoring and was one of six Chicago players to reach double figures. The 6-foot-8 point guard delivered a well-rounded performance in Chicago's penultimate preseason matchup, tying the team-high in assists and finishing as the Bulls' second-leading rebounder. Giddey signed a four-year, $100 million extension in September and is expected to handle significant playmaking and scoring responsibilities in his second season with Chicago.