Giddey provided two points (1-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-92 loss to Toronto.

Giddey couldn't get anything going offensively, missing all but one of his 10 field-goal attempts while contributing to five of the Bulls' 27 turnovers. His minus-39 point differential was second-worst on the team only to rookie Caleb Wilson (minus-45) in what was about as bad of a start to the season as you can get for the Bulls. Giddey is coming off a career year in 2025-26, and his next chance to get back on track is Friday against the Bucks.