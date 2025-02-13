Giddey racked up 17 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 loss to the Pistons.

Giddey scored double-digits for the 12th straight game, continuing one of the better offensive stretches of his career. He also recorded at least one steal for the eighth time in the past nine games, an element of his game that appears to have improved this season. Through 51 games, the young Aussie is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds to go with 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 three-pointers, all of which are career-high numbers.