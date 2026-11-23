Giddey logged 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 22 assists, 14 rebounds and a block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 151-145 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

After finishing with just two points in Friday's loss to Washington, Giddey bounced back in historic fashion Sunday against Denver. Even though the Bulls came up short in an overtime thriller, the 24-year-old was sensational across 41 minutes, erupting for a season-high 23 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists while drilling the game-tying layup late in regulation to force the extra period. The outing marked Giddey's second triple-double of the campaign, and the NBA's first 20-point, 20-assist performance of 2026-27.