Giddey (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Giddey has been included on the injury report ahead of two straight games but is still likely to suit up Monday after logging 26 minutes in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee. The 23-year-old point guard has been less productive as a scorer of late, though he continues to stuff the stat sheet. Over his last five games, Giddey has averaged 16.0 points, 10.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent from the field in 31.4 minutes per contest.