Giddey (foot) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Giddey was a late addition to the injury report due to right foot soreness, though he is likely to suit up Friday. If the 22-year-old is sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu and Talen Horton-Tucker should pick up the slack, especially with Coby White (ankle) and Lonzo Ball (knee) questionable for the contest.
More News
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Available to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: First triple-double with Chicago•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Inefficient performance in loss•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Notches third double-double•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Stuffs stat sheet Monday•