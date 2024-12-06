Giddey (foot) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Giddey was a late addition to the injury report due to right foot soreness, though he is likely to suit up Friday. If the 22-year-old is sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu and Talen Horton-Tucker should pick up the slack, especially with Coby White (ankle) and Lonzo Ball (knee) questionable for the contest.