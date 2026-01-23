Giddey recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Giddey came off the bench in his first action since Dec. 29 after putting a hamstring injury behind him. He didn't need much time to shake off the rust, as he shot the basketball with efficiency from the field and also managed to contribute on the opposite end. The 23-year-old logged a sizable workload Thursday considering he hasn't played in a game in nearly a month, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to return to the starting five for Saturday's matchup with Boston.