Giddey finished with 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three turnovers across 22 minutes of Thursday's 119-112 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Giddey was sidelined by an ankle issue early on in camp, but he has since appeared in two straight preseason contests. Fresh off a four-year, $100 million contract extension, Giddey is poised to be a nightly triple-double threat with him and Coby White (calf) expected to dominate the touches in Chicago this campaign.